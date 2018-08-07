Catholic World News

Fearing persecution, Afghan Christian refugees seek asylum in India

August 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Mint

CWN Editor's Note: Terrorist violence continues in Afghanistan: an Islamic State suicide bombing killed dozens at a Shiite mosque. Mint, the newspaper that published this report, is an Indian financial daily.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!