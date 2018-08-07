Catholic World News

Albany bishop calls for creation of lay commission to investigate bishops accused of abuse

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I think we have reached a point where bishops alone investigating bishops is not the answer,” Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said in a statement.

