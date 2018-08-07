Catholic World News

UN report: North Korea still pursuing nuclear, missile programs

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (8/5 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. Christian communities in Korea continued to pray for peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

