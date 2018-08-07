Catholic World News

1 killed, 90 wounded by Israel in Hamas-led Gaza protests

August 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (8/5 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. “Nothing is more frustrating as a humanitarian aid worker to see a crisis unfolding in front of you that you can’t do anything about,” said Hilary DuBose of Catholic Relief Services.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!