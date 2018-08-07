Catholic World News

International Federation of Catholic Universities elects 1st woman president

August 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (p. 2)

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Isabel Capeloa Gil is rector of the Catholic University of Portugal. In her message to the Federation, she described Catholic identity as “substantive to the university itself.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!