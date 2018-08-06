Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl proposes panel of bishops to investigate McCarrick scandal

August 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, DC, has suggested that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops should investigate the scandal surrounding his predecessor, former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, and to assess complaints about any other prelates. Cardinal Wuerl—who told the National Catholic Reporter that he was completely unaware of rumors about McCarrick—said that “there has to be some mechanism” to evaluate such rumors.

