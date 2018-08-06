Catholic World News

Ohio pro-life protesters file suit against city, police

August 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Courthouse News Service

CWN Editor's Note: The plaintiffs allege that their rights to free speech and free exercise of religion were violated after they were arrested outside an abortion clinic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!