Catholic World News
Historic cave monastery reopens in Lebanon after dispute with government resolved
August 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The cave Monastery of St. Maron dates from the fourth century.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!