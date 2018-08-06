Catholic World News

Americans far more likely to pray than those in other wealthy nations

August 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The US is the only country out of 102 examined in the study that has higher-than-average levels of both prayer and wealth,” according to the report. 55% of American adults say they pray daily; in Great Britain, the number is 6%.

