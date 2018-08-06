Catholic World News

Peruvian cardinal calls for more open battle against corruption

August 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Peru’s president, Martín Vizcarra, was in attendance during Cardinal Pedro Barreto’s homily. Vizcarra, formerly the vice president, assumed office in March after President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was impeached and resigned.

