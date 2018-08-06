Catholic World News

Los Angeles archbishop: Catechism is not equating capital punishment with evils of abortion, euthanasia

August 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez made his remarks in a statement welcoming the revision of the Catechism of the Catholic Church’s teaching on the death penalty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

