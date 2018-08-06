Catholic World News

Lincoln diocese responds to reports of misconduct by former vocations director

August 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Nebraska diocese has long attracted a high number of priestly vocations. The allegations were made against Msgr. Leonard Kalin, who died in 2008. Click here for the full text of a letter to the diocese by Bishop James Conley, who apologized for “lack of transparency” in an incident involving another priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!