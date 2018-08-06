Catholic World News

‘Digital transformation’ is theme of Vatican’s World Tourism Day message

August 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, issued the message. The United Nations commemorates World Tourism Day on September 27.

