Catholic World News

US ambassador: Ortega regime is ‘virtually waging war’ against the Church

August 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on USMission.gov

CWN Editor's Note: Todd Robinson, ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), quoted recent remarks by Vice President Mike Pence. According to the OAS, an estimated 317 people have died in recent unrest in Nicaragua.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!