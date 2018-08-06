Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops apologize to abuse victims, pledge to cooperate with prosecutors

August 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We did not react in time when facing the painful sexual abuses, abuses of power and authority, and for this, we ask for the forgiveness first and foremost of victims and survivors,” said the president of the Chilean bishops’ conference. Click here for the full text (Spanish) of the bishops’ statement.

