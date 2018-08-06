Catholic World News
‘ISIS is not dead,’ says priest who documented genocide
August 06, 2018
Continue to this story on CBN News
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (8/4 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to an Israeli attack on ISIS militants.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
