Catholic World News

Trump proposes rollback in fuel-efficiency standards

August 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (8/4 Italian edition) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to this story, reflecting the Vatican’s continued emphasis on environmental issues. Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato si’, to care for our common home.

