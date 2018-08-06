Catholic World News

UN talks to end Yemen war set for September

August 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (8/4 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. Pope Francis has sent aid to Yemeni refugees and has appealed for prayer and dialogue to end the civil war there.

