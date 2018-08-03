Catholic World News

New US poll shows decline in Pope’s approval ratings

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The number of American Catholics giving Pope Francis a favorable rating has declined since 2015, according to a new Pew Research poll. The proportion of respondents giving the Pontiff an “excellent” or “good” rating for spreading the faith dipped from 84 to 70%. On his handling of the sex-abuse crisis, the approval rating slipped from 55 to 45%. The poll was taken before the eruption of the latest scandal involving former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

