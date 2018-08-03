Catholic World News

Chilean priests resign; charged with involvement in gay network

August 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Two priests of the Archdiocese of Rancagua, Chile, have resigned from ministry and applied for laicization, amid charges that they had been part of a homosexual network that involved minors. In June, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Rancagua’s Archbishop Alejandro Goic Karmelic, a former president of the Chilean bishops’ conference, who admitted that he had failed to act on information about the network.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!