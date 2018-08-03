Catholic World News

Nebraska’s Catholic governor holds firm on stand for capital punishment

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, a Catholic who favors capital punishment, has indicated that the revision of the Catechism by Pope Francis will not alter his position. A scheduled execution will proceed on schedule, he said.

