Federal judge orders Puerto Rico to permit residents to alter their sex on their birth cerficates

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to persons who identify themselves as transgendered, US District Judge Carmen Consuelo Cerezo ruled that “the right to identify our own existence lies at the heart of one’s humanity, and so we must heed their voices: ‘the woman that I am,’ ‘the man that I am.’” President Carter appointed Cerezo to the bench in 1980.

