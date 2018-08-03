Catholic World News

Federal judge backs Chicago cardinal in lawsuit filed by former music director

August 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Cook County Record

CWN Editor's Note: Stanislaw Sterlinski, a former parish music director, alleged he was the victim of discrimination on the basis of age and nationality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!