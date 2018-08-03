Catholic World News

US imposes sanctions on Turkish officials over detained American pastor

August 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The pastor, Andrew Brunson, has been released from a Turkish prison but remains under house arrest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!