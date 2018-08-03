Catholic World News

Pope’s August prayer intention: ‘for the treasure of families’

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Together, let us ask Jesus that any far-reaching decisions of economists and politicians may protect the family as one of the treasures of humanity,” Pope Francis said.

