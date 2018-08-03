Catholic World News

South Korean priest describes efforts to address demographic crisis

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The total fertility rate for this year will be less than one child per woman,” said Father Choi Pio Sang Soon, director of the diocesan center for marriage and the family in Daejeon. The priest said that the Church must announce to young people “teachings on human love and life, accompany them with gentleness and tenderness, helping them to come out of their selfishness and the secular values that reject marriage, family, and life.”

