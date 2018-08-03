Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of 47-year-old prelate in Austria

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Dom Anselm Van der Linde, a South African, has served as abbot-ordinary of the Cistercian territorial abbey of Wettingen-Mehrerau, Austria, since 2009; in that capacity, he was responsible for 21 Cistercian monasteries in seven countries. In his resignation letter, described as a surprise in this German-language news report, the prelate said that addressing the sexual abuse scandal “has cost me unbelievable strength and energy.”

