Hungary’s Orbán calls for defense of Christian national culture

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Every European country has the right to defend its Christian culture,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. “Every country has the right to defend the traditional family model and is entitled to assert that every child has the right to a mother and a father.”

