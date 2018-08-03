Catholic World News

Catholic Church in Zimbabwe prepares to mediate between government, opposition

August 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on NewsDay Zimbabwe

CWN Editor's Note: The southern African nation of 14 million is 83% Protestant and 7% Catholic. At least three people have died in election-related unrest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

