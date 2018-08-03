Catholic World News

US bishops begin novena of Fridays for Supreme Court and legal protection for life

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The upcoming Supreme Court vacancy provides us with yet another occasion requiring focused prayer,” the USCCB website states. “The US Conference of Catholic Bishops does not support or oppose the confirmation of any presidential nominee. However, given this historic moment, the US bishops are urging all people of good will to pray that a change in the US Supreme Court may move our nation closer to the day when every human being is protected in law and welcomed in life.”

