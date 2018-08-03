Catholic World News
Food for the Poor appeals California attorney general’s order on donation percentages
August 03, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: For background, see “Food for the Poor’s charity status under siege over drug donations” (Sun-Sentinel, 5/11/18).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
