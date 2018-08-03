Catholic World News

Food for the Poor appeals California attorney general’s order on donation percentages

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: For background, see “Food for the Poor’s charity status under siege over drug donations” (Sun-Sentinel, 5/11/18).

