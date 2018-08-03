Catholic World News

Canadian ecumenical dialogue issues report on climate change

August 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the United Church of Canada (Canada’s largest Protestant body) have engaged in official dialogue since 1974.

