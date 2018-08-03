Catholic World News

Address youth unemployment, Pope tells European Jesuits in formation

August 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Unemployment is one of the “most acute and painful problems for the young, because it goes right to the heart of the person,” the Pope told young Jesuits, as he linked youth unemployment to suicide, addiction, and terrorism. The European youth unemployment rate is currently 15.9%; in Italy, it is 32.8%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!