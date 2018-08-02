Catholic World News

In Ukraine, war forces response to new pastoral needs

August 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Aggression against Ukraine is becoming a forgotten war,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

