Catholic World News

Number of permanent deacon candidates in US has declined 16% in past 7 years

August 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Between 1975 and 2017, the number of permanent deacons in the US rose from 898 to 18,287; during the same time period, the number of priests (58,909 to 37,181) and religious sisters (135,205 to 45,605) both fell. The number of deacon candidates, however, has fallen 16% from its record high seven years ago.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!