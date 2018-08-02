Catholic World News

Federal judge orders Florida school to admit transgender teen to boy’s bathroom

August 02, 2018

St. Augustine Record

CWN Editor's Note: A girl who identified herself as a boy and underwent surgery must “be treated like any other boy,” the judge ruled.

