Catholic World News

Survey finds 35% of Americans use the Bible at least weekly

August 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Barna Group

CWN Editor's Note: “Bible users,” as defined by the survey, “engage with the Bible on their own by using, listening to, watching, praying or using Bible text or content in any format (not including use at a church service).”

