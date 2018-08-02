Catholic World News

Haryana families risk marginalization following conversion to Christianity

August 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state of Haryana is nearly 88% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 5% Sikh. Only 0.2% of Haryana’s people are Christians.

