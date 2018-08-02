Catholic World News
Court upholds bus ad restrictions on religious subject matter
August 02, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington unsuccessfully sought to place a “Find the Perfect Gift” Christmas advertisement on a public bus.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
