University announces joint effort to advance causes of black sainthood

August 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It is both appropriate and significant that this joint effort to promote the cause of sainthood for these five extraordinary individuals should originate here at Xavier University of Louisiana, the only historically black and Catholic university in this nation,” the university’s president said. The five are Venerable Pierre Toussaint, Venerable Henriette Delille, Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange, Father Augustus Tolton, and Julia Greeley.

