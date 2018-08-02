Catholic World News

Catholic classical education pioneer to lead US bishops’ education office

August 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Donoghue, director of school services for the Institute for Catholic Liberal Education, led St. Jerome Academy (Archdiocese of Washington) as it became the first parochial school to embrace an educational plan based upon the trivium of grammar, logic, and rhetoric.

