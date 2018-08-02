Catholic World News

Sexual abuse ‘endemic’ in international aid sector, UK parliament report finds

August 02, 2018

CNN

CWN Editor's Note: The inquiry into sexual exploitation and abuse in the aid sector, conducted by the House of Commons’ International Development Committee, found that “sexual exploitation and abuse is endemic across organizations, countries and institutions.”

