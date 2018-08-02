Catholic World News

Indian cardinals, other prelates blast government commission’s call for abolition of Confession

August 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The National Commission for Women called for the abolition of Confession following recent scandals. India, the world’s second most populous nation (1.28 billion), is 80% Hindu and 14% Muslim.

