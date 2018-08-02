Catholic World News

Mixed feelings among Pakistan’s Christians after Imran Khan’s election victory

August 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan, whose official religion is Islam, is the world’s sixth most populous nation (205 million); over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim. A bishop and some Christian groups have questioned the recent election’s fairness.

