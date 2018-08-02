Catholic World News

Egypt’s Greek Orthodox patriarch backs Moscow in Ukrainian church jurisdiction dispute

August 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In the dispute over whether Ukraine’s Orthodox Christians should be granted a canonically recognized autocephalous status apart from the Russian Orthodox Church, Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria has lent his support to the Moscow Patriarchate.

