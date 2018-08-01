Catholic World News

Bishop Olmsted named administrator of Byzantine eparchy in Phoenix

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Olmstead of Phoenix, Arizona, has been named as an apostolic administrator of the Ruthenian Catholic eparchy based in the same city. Bishop Olmsted will not replace the Ruthenian Catholic Bishop John Pazak, but will have special authority to resolve a complicated legal dispute that has arisen between the eparchy and an employee-benefits corporation.

