Cardinal Monsengwo declines supporters’ plea to become a presidential candidate in Congo

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya of Kinshasa has said that he has no intention of becoming a candidate for the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo, despite efforts by Christian groups to draft him for that office. Supporters of the effort said that the cardinal is the only figure in the country with the credibility to be effective in leadership.

