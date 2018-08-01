Catholic World News

Pope speaks against idolatry of money, career

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Resuming his Wednesday public audiences on July hiatus, Pope Francis spoke on August 1 about idolatry, saying that the worship of idols always leads to bloodshed and destruction. In a continuation of his series of talks on the Ten Commandments, the Pope said that today, many people make idols of money and career. As a result, he said, “lives are destroyed, families are ruins, and young people are abandoned to destructive habits.”

