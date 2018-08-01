Catholic World News

Pennsylvania bishop: remove names of bishops involved in abuse cover-up

August 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on PennLive

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ronald Gainer of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has ordered diocesan institutions to remove the names of former bishops who have been implicated in the sex-abuse scandal. In anticipation of a grand-jury report on abuse, the bishop said that the names of all Harrisburg bishops after 1947 should be removed from buildings and halls. He also released the names of 71 people who have been accused of abuse, and said that victims would no longer be bound by confidentiality agreements signed with the diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!