US bishops will address McCarrick scandal, Cardinal DiNardo vows

August 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Acknowledging a “grievous moral failure within the Church,” the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has promised that the American hierarchy will address questions about how the misconduct of Archbishop Theodore McCarrick “remained undisclosed for decades.” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo said that the USCCB would investigate the issue “to the full extent of its authority, and where that authority finds its limits, the conference will advocate with those who do have the authority.” The American bishops, he said, “are determined to find the truth in this matter.”

